Innovation and Technology at the NAIC 2019 Fall Meeting

Jamie Bigayer counsels insurance and financial services companies on transactional, regulatory, and compliance matters arising under state insurance laws, federal and state securities laws, and related agency rules and regulations. Her practice focuses on the development and distribution of sophisticated financial products, including privately placed innovative fixed and variable life insurance and annuity products.

Jamie advises clients on a wide variety of issues including contractual issues, legal structure, disclosure requirements, sales and marketing practices, risk analysis, suitability, internal compliance policies and procedures, market conduct, licensing, and other compliance and regulatory issues affecting issuers and distributors of financial products.

Additionally, Jamie advises clients on the use of big data, artificial intelligence, and algorithmic models for accelerated underwriting, state data security and privacy laws, and the uniform electronic transactions act (UETA) and e-Signature requirements for implementing electronic transactions and document delivery.