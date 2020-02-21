February 21, 2020

 

Bottom Row Image

February 21, 2020

February 20, 2020

February 19, 2020

February 18, 2020

Article By
Philip Tingle
Martha Groves Pugh
Heather Cooper
Justin Jesse
Brian Moore
McDermott Will & Emery
IRS Releases Initial Section 45Q Carbon Sequestration Credit Guidance

Friday, February 21, 2020

Treasury and the IRS released initial guidance on the amended Section 45Q carbon oxide sequestration credit on February 19, 2020. Notice 2020-12 and Revenue Procedure 2020-12 provide guidance relating to the beginning of construction and tax equity partnership allocations.

This is the first Section 45Q guidance since Treasury issued a request for comments in Notice 2019-32 last year. That Notice sought input on a number of issues raised by amendments to Section 45Q that expanded the scope and enhanced the amount of the Section 45Q credit pursuant to the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, P.L. 115-123. The new guidance in Notice 2020-12 and Revenue Procedure 2020-12 is effective March 9, 2020.

Notice 2020-12 closely follows the beginning of construction guidance for the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) in Notice 2018-59 and the Production Tax Credit (PTC) in Notice 2013-29 (as clarified and modified by subsequent notices). Like the ITC and PTC guidance, taxpayers can demonstrate construction has begun for purposes of Section 45Q by beginning significant physical work or incurring at least five percent of the total project cost. The guidance provides a six-year continuity safe-harbor period, which is an increase from the four-year safe harbor for the ITC and PTC. Perhaps in acknowledgment of the technical challenges of implementing carbon capture technology, certain front-end engineering and design costs are eligible for the five-percent safe harbor.

Revenue Procedure 2020-12 creates a safe harbor for partnership allocations of the Section 45Q credit, similar to the safe harbor in Rev. Proc. 2007-65 applicable to PTC-eligible wind facilities. The new guidance applies a 50 percent contingent consideration requirement, rather than the 75 percent requirement under the previous guidance. The safe harbor guidelines are otherwise very similar to the existing PTC guidance in Rev. Proc. 2007-65 as to minimum unconditional investment, purchase and sale rights, and limitations on guarantees and loans.

A number of issues specific to the carbon sequestration credit were not addressed in Notice 2020-12 and Revenue Procedure 2020-12. In particular, the new guidance does not define “secure geological storage” and does not delineate what uses of sequestered carbon are eligible for the credit. IRS and Treasury are expected to issue additional guidance on these questions in the near future.

We will be issuing a more detailed analysis of the new guidance in the coming days.

Philip Tingle
Partner
Philip Tingle
Partner

Philip (Phil) Tingle represents energy companies such as utilities, independent power producers and financial institutions on a wide range of energy tax-related matters. He is the global head of the Firm's Energy Advisory Practice Group.

Phil provides advice regarding all aspects of renewable-energy projects, including tax equity structures, refinancings, acquisitions and dispositions, restructurings and workouts. He has extensive experience with the production tax credit and with the application of renewable credits to new technologies....

ptingle@mwe.com
305-347-6536
www.Mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Martha Groves Pugh
Counsel
Martha Groves Pugh, Federal Income Tax Attorney, McDermott Will Emery Law Firm
Counsel

Martha Groves Pugh is counsel in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in its Washington, D.C., office.  She focuses her practice on federal income tax issues with a particular emphasis on the nuclear and energy industries.

mpugh@mwe.com
202-756-8368
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Heather Cooper
Heather Cooper, Energy Attorney, McDermott Will & Emery Law Firm
Counsel

Heather Cooper is counsel in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm's Miami office.  She works on federal income tax matters, with a focus on energy tax issues.

hcooper@mwe.com
305-329-4473
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Justin Jesse
Justin Jesse International Tax Attorney McDermott Will Emery Law Firm
Associate

Justin Jesse is an associate in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm's Washington, DC office.  He focuses his practice on U.S. and International Tax.

jjesse@mwe.com
202-756-8777
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Brian Moore
Brian Moore Associate Washington, DC Tax Federal Taxation State & Local Tax Tax Structuring
Associate

Brian Moore focuses his practice on US and international tax matters.

bmoore@mwe.com
202-756-8246
www.mwe.com