Is it Really Possible to Stop Ransomware?

Friday, May 7, 2021

Darkreading.com published a story about the “…Ransomware Task Force (RTF) this week published a report detailing recommendations to fight back against the operators and infrastructure that drive ransomware, which its team of experts describes as a "serious national security threat" and "public health and safety concern."” The April 30, 2021 report entitled “Ransomware Task Force Publishes Framework to Fight Global Threat” included the comments about the 81 page RTF Report entitled “A Comprehensive Framework for Action: Key Recommendations from the Ransomware Task Force":

More than 60 people from software companies, security vendors, government agencies, nonprofits, and academic institutions teamed up with the Institute for Security and Technology (IST) to create the RTF, which launched last December.

Participants include Microsoft, McAfee, Rapid7, Amazon, Cisco, the Cyber Threat Alliance, the Global Cyber Alliance, US Department of Justice, Europol, and the UK's National Crime Agency, among many others.

The framework outlines 48 actions government and industry leaders can take to disrupt the ransomware business model and mitigate the impact of attacks.

While there have been many reports on the growing ransomware threat and widespread recommendations on how to fight it, many organizations struggle to adopt them.

The idea behind this framework is to create a more comprehensive, all-hands-on-deck approach to dismantling the ransomware threat.

Good advice and I’m hopeful the framework will help in the fight against Ransomware!