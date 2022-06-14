July 2022 Visa Bulletin – After Months of Stagnation, EB-2 China Advances One Month

Monday, June 13, 2022

The Visa Bulletin is released monthly by the Department of State and is used to determine when a sponsored foreign national can submit the final step of the green card process, or if already pending, when the final step can be adjudicated.

Below is a summary of the July Visa Bulletin, including Final Action Dates and changes from the previous month.

China: EB-1 remains current; EB-2 moves forward one month to April 1, 2019; and EB-3 remains stalled at March 22, 2018.

India: EB-1 remains current; EB-2 advances three months to December 1, 2014; and EB-3 remains frozen at January 15, 2012.

All Other Countries: EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3 remain current (except for EB-3 Other Workers which has a cutoff date of May 8, 2019)

NOTE: USCIS will NOT accept I-485 applications in July based on the Department of State’s more favorable Dates for Filing chart. Only cases that are current based on the Final Action Dates chart will be accepted.

Courtland C. Witherup contributed to this article.