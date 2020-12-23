JUST IN TIME FOR SOLSTICE!– TCPA “GUARDIANS”: CEOs of Jornaya and Active Prospect Join Unprecedented Podcast to Discuss How They Can Keep YOU Safe in the Ever-Dangerous TCPAWorld

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Just in time for the holidays we are pleased to bring you a HUGE podcast interview with two of the most remarkable and impactful CEOs in the TCPAWorld–Steve Rafferty of Active Prospect and Ross Shanken of Jornaya.

You know these companies as the guardian angels of the TCPAWorld–keeping watch over millions of website interactions each month to assure that CONSENT is actually being obtained on leads that are being purchased or sold.

In the interview you’ll learn how these products works and how they assure a REAL LIFE interaction took place on a website that is traceable and verifiable–and how that helps cut down on TCPA risk, as well as assuring a positive customer experience.

Although Jornaya and Active Prospect are rivals in the business world both of these companies share a common vision–to keep your business SAFE and to keep consumers SANE by assuring that well-intentioned businesses do not inadvertently call individuals that did not request contact. They do this by “witnesses” interactions on websites and assuring that a lead us valid by passing tokens and visual renderings of these interactions to callers.

We also discuss challenges facing certain verticals–such as cannabis–and how the cutting-edge technological solutions developed by these companies can help cut down on nuisance calls (and lawsuits) while simultaneously protecting consumer privacy.

As great as the products are, these CEOs are equally fantastic. True visionaries. Quick-witted and insightful they share a viewpoint on the goings on in TCPAWorld that you’d never expect to hear–and these guys really know their stuff. The historical lens (and yes, a little gossip) that you’ll get here is simply invaluable.

If you run a call center or outreach campaigns across any vertical (especially cannabis) you cannot afford to miss this HUGE 19th edition of the Squire Patton Boggs Unprecedented podcast.

But our holiday gift to you isn’t limited to the huge interview. Before we get there, our powerful TCPA Defense Team breaks down the BIGGEST developments including:

