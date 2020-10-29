K&L Gates Triage: Eye on Election 2020: California v. Texas and the Future of the Affordable Care Act [PODCAST]

Thursday, October 29, 2020

In this episode, Rebecca Schaefer and Victoria Hamscho provide an update on next month’s Supreme Court oral arguments in California v. Texas, a case in which the Court will be reviewing the constitutionality of key parts of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The presenters discuss the potential impact of the Supreme Court’s decision on health care providers and other stakeholders as well as the current Republican and Democratic plans to address its impact in case the entire ACA or major parts of the law are overturned.