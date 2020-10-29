October 29, 2020

Volume X, Number 303

 

October 29, 2020

Article By
Rebecca M. Schaefer
Victoria K. Hamscho
K&L Gates
K&L Gates Triage: Eye on Election 2020: California v. Texas and the Future of the Affordable Care Act [PODCAST]

Thursday, October 29, 2020

In this episode, Rebecca Schaefer and Victoria Hamscho provide an update on next month’s Supreme Court oral arguments in California v. Texas, a case in which the Court will be reviewing the constitutionality of key parts of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The presenters discuss the potential impact of the Supreme Court’s decision on health care providers and other stakeholders as well as the current Republican and Democratic plans to address its impact in case the entire ACA or major parts of the law are overturned.

Rebecca M. Schaefer healthcare & Transactional Attorney K & L Gates Law Firm North Carolina
Rebecca M. Schaefer
Partner

Rebecca Schaefer is a partner at the firm’s Research Triangle Park office. She is a member of the health care practice group, focusing her practice on healthcare regulatory and transactional matters. Ms. Schaefer has specialized knowledge of issues affecting academic medical centers, including those related to faculty practices, clinical research, mission support, governance and privacy. She provides counseling to health systems, physician practice groups and in-house pharmacies related to strategic affiliations, joint ventures, and compliance matters.  

Prior to...

Rebecca.Schaefer@klgates.com
919.466.1111
www.klgates.com
Victoria K. Hamscho
Victoria K. Hamscho Public Policy & Law Attorney K&L Gates Washington, D.C.
Associate

Victoria Hamscho is an associate in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office, where she is a member of the public policy and law practice group. Ms. Hamscho focuses her practice on legislative and regulatory matters impacting health care industry clients and large employers, including the Affordable Care Act implementation, Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, and 340B Drug Pricing Program enrollment and compliance. Ms. Hamscho works on legislative matters before the House Ways and Means Committee, House Energy and Commerce Committee, Senate Finance Committee, and Senate Health Education Labor...

victoria.hamscho@klgates.com
202-778-9137
www.klgates.com
