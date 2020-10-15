October 15, 2020

Volume X, Number 289

 

Leaders Moving 2020 Forward

Leaders Moving 2020 Forward - Kimberly Manna, CEO of Panama Jack [VIDEO]

Thursday, October 15, 2020

In our latest video, Kimberly Manna, CEO of Panama Jack, talks to Tina Martini, Head of McDermott’s Trademark Prosecution and Controversy Practice. Kim explains how the lifestyle brand pivoted to make hand sanitizer during the pandemic and reacted to consumers' changed lifestyles as families spend more time with each other at home and outdoors.

Learn from innovative executives in Leaders Moving 2020 Forward as they manage their business, support their workforce and deal with the economic impacts of global change. We must learn from each other and work together for a brighter future.

