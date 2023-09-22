Justin Prochnow, Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, Denver, Healthcare and Litigation Law Attorney
Legal Food Talk Episode 22: Supplementing Your Pet’s Lifestyle with Bill Bookout and the National Animal Supplement Council [PODCAST]
Friday, September 22, 2023
dog food pet food animal supplements

In this episode of Legal Food Talk, host Justin Prochnow welcomes Bill Bookout, President and Founder of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) to talk about the ever-growing category of animal supplements. Bill starts off by explaining the origin of the NASC and how it came to exist before Justin and Bill breakdown the regulation of animal products and the interests of regulators. Bill discusses the interplay of the NASC mission with federal and state agencies and the tenets for members of the NASC. Finally, the guys discuss some of the more pressing issues facing companies in the booming world of animal supplements and other pet products. So be sure to listen in on this podcast.

