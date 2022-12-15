December 15, 2022

Volume XII, Number 349

50

Article By

Lindsay Sampson Bishop
Jacquelyn S. Celender
Abram I. Moore
Erin Palmer Polly
Kari L. Vander Stoep

K&L Gates
K&L Gates HUB

Litigation Minute: Year in Review—Trending Topics Across the 2022 Litigation Spectrum

Thursday, December 15, 2022

What You Need to Know in  a Minute or Less

In 2022, we published more than 30 editions of our Litigation Minute newsletter, with eight series featuring topics ranging from mass arbitration to cryptocurrency litigation.

In a minute or less, here are some highlights from our 2022 Litigation Minute newsletter. 

ESG in Litigation Series: Red Lobster Complaint Highlights Threat of ESG Litigation

An increasingly hot topic, our June and July series covered Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues such as greenwashing litigation targeting agribusinesses, claims over companies labeling products or services with third-party certifications to market ESG efforts, litigation over companies making “carbon-neutral” or other renewable energy claims, and the Supreme Court’s opinions on it all. 

The topic that drew most attention, however, was a 2021 Central District of California claim against Red Lobster alleging that the chain misleadingly represents itself as a sustainable purveyor of seafood.

Data Breach Series: Creating an Incident Response Plan

In our May series on data breaches, we outlined how to best prepare for a data security incident or government agency inquiry to mitigate further risk of follow-up class-action litigation. 

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and our edition on mitigating class action risks posed by collecting and storing sensitive data offered useful guidance such as updating privacy policies, screening third-party service providers, and managing data security incidents and government inquiries should they arise. 

Deal Litigation Series: Representations and Warranties in Mergers and Acquisitions

In October, we brought you insights into how a record volume of mergers and acquisitions in recent years—with both number of transactions and dollar value of these deals hitting all-time highs—has presented increased risk for deal-related litigation. The edition of this series most interesting to readers focused on representations and warranties, a facet of these transactions often heavily negotiated by the parties involved.

Also of note in this series were our editions on successfully drafting earn-out provisions to avoid post-closing disputes, avoiding uncertainty in Material Adverse Effect clauses, and drafting Choice of Law and Choice of Forum provisions in deal papers.

Stay Tuned in 2023

As we continue to monitor the latest trends in litigation across the U.S., please stay tuned for future editions of our Litigation Minute newsletter, coming to your inbox in 2023.

Copyright 2022 K & L GatesNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 349
About this Author

Lindsay Sampson Bishop, Insurance Coverage Attorney, Commercial Litigation Lawyer, KL Gates Law firm
Lindsay Sampson Bishop
Partner

Ms. Bishop is a partner in the litigation department of the firm's Boston office. She concentrates her practice in general commercial disputes with a focus on insurance coverage and consumer finance litigation. Ms. Bishop's insurance coverage experience includes representing policyholders in coverage disputes arising under commercial general liability insurance policies, professional errors and omission policies, and directors and officers' liability insurance policies. Ms. Bishop's consumer finance experience includes the defense of banking, mortgage lending and...

Jacquelyn S. Celender
Jacquelyn S. Celender, KL Gates, Domestic Arbitration Lawyer, Document Collection Attorney
Associate

Jacquelyn ("Jackie") Celender is an associate in the firm's Pittsburgh office. She concentrates her law practice in the area of commercial litigation, with a particular focus in the insurance coverage and construction practice areas. Ms. Celender is experienced in all stages of litigation and in domestic and international (AAA and ICDR) arbitrations. Her experience includes fact investigation, managing e-Discovery matters and complex document collections and productions, preparing witnesses for and conducting fact and expert witness depositions and examinations at trial...

Abram I. Moore
Abram I. Moore Partner K&L Gates
Partner

Abe Moore serves as a practice group coordinator for the firm's Complex Commercial Litigation and Disputes group. An experienced lead counsel in both trials and arbitrations, he finds the best solution for his clients' business disputes, while always considering their particular business objectives. When that solution is trial or arbitration, he is a dedicated and creative advocate for his clients. 

Abe's practice spans a wide array of complex disputes, including the defense of alleged discrimination claims, all manner of breach of contract... 

Abe’s practice spans a wide array of complex disputes, including the defense of alleged discrimination claims, all manner of breach of contract...

Erin Palmer Polly
Erin Palmer Polly Complex Commercial Litigation Lawyer Nashville
Partner

Erin Palmer Polly is a partner in the firm's Nashville office and is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation practice group. She is a trial lawyer who focuses her practice on business and commercial disputes, civil rights litigation, class action matters, intellectual property litigation, professional liability defense, and provider/payor disputes.  She has tried cases in federal and state courts as well as before arbitration panels and has developed significant experience conducting internal investigations.

Kari L. Vander Stoep
Kari L. Vander Stoep Litigation & Energy Attorney K&L Gates Seattle, WA
Partner

Kari Vander Stoep is a partner in the Seattle office of K&L Gates, where she is a member of the firm's litigation and energy practice groups. Kari represents a range of clients in state and federal courts and administrative tribunals, including independent power producers, hydropower owners, utilities, resource industries, manufacturers, transportation and shipping companies, and government agencies.

Kari has significant trial court experience, having conducted complex civil bench trials, felony jury trials, administrative hearings, and a wide variety of motion hearings. Kari's...

Kari has significant trial court experience, having conducted complex civil bench trials, felony jury trials, administrative hearings, and a wide variety of motion hearings. Kari’s...

