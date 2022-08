Nathan A. Huff (Nate) is a former federal prosecutor with more than fifteen years of litigation experience. His practice is focused on health care, commercial, and constitutional litigation and white collar defense. He routinely appears in state and federal courts at both the trial and appellate levels, and he's first-chaired multiple jury trials to verdict.

Nate provides a broad range of counseling and dispute resolution services to clients operating at the intersection of law and politics, especially those in the health care, defense, and...