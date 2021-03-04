March 4, 2021

Volume XI, Number 63

 

March 04, 2021

March 03, 2021

March 02, 2021

March 01, 2021

Linn F. Freedman
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider
Microsoft Urges Customers to Patch Exchange Server “Zero Day” Vulnerabilities

Thursday, March 4, 2021

In a rare sharing of information about vulnerabilities in a blog post, Microsoft this week urged customers to download software patches to Microsoft Exchange Server after it detected “multiple Zero—Day exploits being used to attack on-premises versions of Microsoft Exchange Server in limited and targeted attacks.” 

According to Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence Center, “[W]e are sharing this information with our customers and the security community to emphasize the critical nature of these vulnerabilities and the importance of patching all affected systems immediately.” In the attacks Microsoft has observed, “the threat actor used these vulnerabilities to access on-premises Exchange servers which enabled access to email accounts, and allowed installation of additional malware to facilitate long-term access to victim environments.”

According to the blog post, the vulnerabilities being exploited were from state-sponsored actors operating out of China.

The vulnerabilities being exploited were CVE-2021-26855, CVE-2021-26857, CVE-2021-26858, and CVE-2021-27065. Microsoft issued a patch, which can be accessed here.

MICROSOFT STRONGLY URGES CUSTOMERS TO UPDATE ON-PREMISES SYSTEMS IMMEDIATELY.

The post includes information on the threat actor, HAFNIUM, which has been behind numerous malicious exploits against “infectious disease researchers, law firms, higher education institutions, defense contractors, policy think tanks, and NGOs.”

The vulnerabilities detected by Microsoft affect Microsoft Exchange Server 2013, 2016, and 2019. If your company is running any of these versions, please consult Microsoft’s instructions on patching.

 

Linn F. Freedman
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
