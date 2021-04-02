April 2, 2021

Linn F. Freedman
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider
National Cybersecurity Center Launches Free Training for State Elected Officials

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Speaking of security education and training, the National Cybersecurity Center this week launched a new initiative to offer cyber-hygiene and IT security sessions to elected state government officials and their staff for FREE. The training sessions are getting a financial boost from Google and bipartisan support from Secretaries of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio) and Jena Griswold (D-Colorado), who will be the program’s emissaries.

The lessons will focus on basic cyber-hygiene, including multi-factor authentication, passwords, and software patching, and will expand on educating lawmakers on threats such as phishing and ransomware and risks with attacks on the supply chain.

