July 7, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 188
43

Article By

Brittany A. Andres

Troutman Amin, LLP
TCPAWorld

NEW FILING ALERT: Pizza Hut Faces Class Action Lawsuit for Text Messages

Friday, July 7, 2023

Just yesterday, Pizza Hut became the latest target of a TCPA class action lawsuit.

The allegations in the Complaint are fairly straightforward.

Danuel Cortez (yes, that is a “u” and not an “I”) alleges that he received multiple text messages from Pizza Hut on his cell phone, even after he texted “STOP” to opt out.

A purported screenshot of the text messages included in the Complaint shows that after Danuel texted “STOP,” Pizza Hut sent a confirming text message that he was successfully unsubscribed. But then, 3 days later, he continued to receive promotional text messages from Pizza Hut. How did that happen? If these allegations are true folks, Pizza Hut might find itself in hot water.

Daniel seeks to represent the following class: All persons within the United States who, within four years prior to the filing of this Complaint, (1) were sent a text message from Defendant or anyone on Defendant’s behalf, (2) regarding Defendant’s goods, products or services, (3) to said person’s residential and/or cellular telephone number, (4) after making a request to Defendant to not receive future text messages.

Since this case was just filed, we’ll have to keep a close eye on how things unfold in the coming months. Rest assured, we’ll stay on top of this and provide updates as they roll in. Stay tuned!

© 2023 Troutman Amin, LLP
Brittany A. Andres
Associate Attorney

Brittany Andres is the Baroness of the TCPAWorld and an Associate Attorney at Troutman Amin, LLP. Brittany has extensive experience handling high exposure and complex cases from inception to resolution. Brittany attended the University of California, Irvine where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. Brittany went on to attend Chapman University, Dale E. Fowler School of Law and earned her Juris Doctor. Brittany's practice at Troutman Amin, LLP is focused on class action defense litigation related to the Telephone Consumer Protection (TCPA) and compliance...

