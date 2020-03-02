March 2, 2020

 

March 02, 2020

Article By
Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Toxic Substances Control Act Blog

New Guidance Portal Provides Public Access to EPA Guidance Documents

Monday, March 2, 2020

On February 28, 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that, in support of President Trump’s (R) Executive Order to promote transparency, EPA launched a new guidance portal that provides public access to its guidance documents.  According to EPA, the new searchable database will make it easier for the regulated community to find and follow agency guidance.  On October 9, 2019, President Trump issued Executive Order 13891, Promoting the Rule of Law Through Improved Agency Guidance Documents, to promote transparency by ensuring that all active guidance documents are made available to the public.  The portal provides an indexed database that allows the public to search for documents based on a range of criteria that include date of issuance, general subject matter, and summary of contents.  EPA states that prior to the launch of the portal, it conducted an exhaustive review of its current guidance documents and withdrew those documents that it determined to be no longer relevant.  The guidance portal provides a mechanism for the public to request modification or withdrawal of any documents.  EPA notes that it uses guidance documents “to clarify existing obligations for interested parties, but not as a vehicle for implementing new, binding requirements on the public.”  According to EPA, it will release by August 28, 2020, a regulation that establishes the processes and procedures for issuance of new guidance documents.

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
