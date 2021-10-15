October 15, 2021

Volume XI, Number 288
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

October 14, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 13, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 12, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Linn F. Freedman

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

New Russian Based Ransomware Group Targeting Large Companies and Hospitals

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Threat intelligence firm Mandiant released findings about a new Russian-based hacking group dubbed FIN12, which is targeting the health care industry and companies with revenue over $300 million. Mandiant said that FIN12 is “very aggressive and brazen in who they target.”

According to Mandiant, FIN12 uses different hacking techniques and tools to infiltrate targets, stays in the company’s system for only two days, does not exfiltrate data or use double extortion techniques, and uses Ryuk malware. FIN12 is financially motivated and targets companies who have critical systems that can’t be down for long periods of time and are relying on companies to pay quickly to get their system back up quickly, almost as a cost of doing business.

This is an unfortunate reality that many companies are facing: pay to get back up and running and resume business operations, or fight the hackers and maybe lose more money than the price of the ransom? With these business decisions, it is understandable why combatting ransomware attacks is so difficult when you are right in the middle of one.

 

Copyright © 2021 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 287
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement