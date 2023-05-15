May 15, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 135
51

J. Scott Maberry

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Nota Bene Podcast

Nota Bene Episode 163: South Korea Update: Recent International Policy and Law Developments with Paul Kim and Scott Maberry [Podcast]

Sunday, May 14, 2023

In this episode, Paul Kim, a partner in Sheppard Mullin’s Corporate and Securities Practice Group, joins host Scott Maberry to discuss recent developments in international policy and law impacting the U.S.-South Korea relationship, including the business significance of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit, the North Korean nuclear threat, and efforts to contain China.

What We Discussed in this Episode:

  • What message is Korea sending by bringing the largest Korean companies on the State visit to the United States?

  • What is the state of the North Korean nuclear threat and the allied response?

  • What are some other key aspects of the comprehensive strategic alliance between the U.S. and South Korea?

  • What are the allies doing to contain China from both a security and economic perspective?

  • Where does South Korea's relationship with Japan stand?

  • What's South Korea's position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

  • What discussions will the United States and Korea have regarding electric vehicles, semiconductors, and batteries?

  • What is the South Korean perspective on the CHIPs Act and Inflation Reduction Act?

  • What is the South Korean business climate right now?

  • What are the hottest issues for global companies doing business in South Korea and Asia?

  • The last time you were our guest in early 2020 (Episode 69), you made a very accurate prediction regarding a novel virus then circulating in China. Are there any other events you see on the horizon?

 

 

Copyright © 2023, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.
J. Scott Maberry
Mr. Maberry is an International Trade partner in the Government Contracts, Investigations & International Trade Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Mr. Maberry's expertise includes counseling and litigation in export controls, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), anti-terrorism, economic sanctions, anti-boycott controls, and Customs. He also represents clients in negotiations and dispute resolution under the World Trade Organization (WTO), North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and other multilateral and...

