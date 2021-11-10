Nota Bene Podcast Episode 151: Benchmarking the Past Three Years of American Healthcare Consolidation with David Garcia [PODCAST]

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

We connect with David Garcia again to discuss the latest in healthcare and antitrust developments. Much has changed since his last visit three years ago and he walks us through some of those trends. He highlights how M&A transactions continue to rise and predicts what may finally put a halt on them. David discusses the race for innovation and how it has impacted the entire healthcare system in the states and globally. Finally, he discusses how states play a role in the regulation and the federal government’s role in the antitrust field.

Joining host Michael Cohen to share his deep insight on competition laws in the healthcare industry is David Garcia. David is a partner in Sheppard Mullin’s Century City office, a litigator with a broad background in complex civil litigation for major U.S. companies, including extensive class action and multidistrict litigation experience. His practice focuses principally on antitrust litigation and counseling with particular emphasis on the entertainment industry, healthcare litigation and mergers and the intersection between antitrust and intellectual property in litigation and joint ventures.