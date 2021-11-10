November 10, 2021

Volume XI, Number 314
November 09, 2021

November 08, 2021

Michael P.A. Cohen
David R. Garcia

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Nota Bene Podcast

Nota Bene Podcast Episode 151: Benchmarking the Past Three Years of American Healthcare Consolidation with David Garcia [PODCAST]

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

We connect with David Garcia again to discuss the latest in healthcare and antitrust developments. Much has changed since his last visit three years ago and he walks us through some of those trends. He highlights how M&A transactions continue to rise and predicts what may finally put a halt on them. David discusses the race for innovation and how it has impacted the entire healthcare system in the states and globally. Finally, he discusses how states play a role in the regulation and the federal government’s role in the antitrust field. 

Joining host Michael Cohen to share his deep insight on competition laws in the healthcare industry is David Garcia. David is a partner in Sheppard Mullin’s Century City office, a litigator with a broad background in complex civil litigation for major U.S. companies, including extensive class action and multidistrict litigation experience. His practice focuses principally on antitrust litigation and counseling with particular emphasis on the entertainment industry, healthcare litigation and mergers and the intersection between antitrust and intellectual property in litigation and joint ventures.

 

 

Michael P.A. Cohen Partner
Michael P.A. Cohen
Partner

Michael is a partner with the Antitrust and International Competition Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Michael began his career as an Assistant Special Prosecutor, investigating and prosecuting organized crime involvement with the failure of local financial institutions in the early 1990s. After his government service, Michael joined the historic Washington, D.C. antitrust firm Howrey & Simon, where in 1996, he became one of the youngest partners in that unique firm's history. In 2003, Michael joined Heller Ehrman as

David R. Garcia
David Garcia
Partner

David Garcia is a partner in Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP's Century City office, where he is also the Office Managing Partner. He is a litigator with a broad background in complex civil litigation for major U.S. companies, including extensive class action and multidistrict litigation experience. His practice focuses  principally on antitrust litigation and counseling with particular emphasis on the entertainment industry, provider side healthcare mergers and the intersection between antitrust and intellectual property in litigation and joint ventures.

