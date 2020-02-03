NTP Board of Scientific Counselors Will Discuss Human Exposure to Nanoplastics and Microplastics
The National Toxicology Program (NTP) published a Federal Register notice on January 31, 2020, announcing that the Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC) will meet on February 21, 2020. During the meeting, BSC will review and provide advice on programmatic activities. According to the preliminary agenda for the meeting, the meeting will include a presentation by Dr. Anil Patri, Food and Drug Administration, National Center for Toxicological Research, on “Understanding Human Exposure to Nanoplastics/Microplastics: Novel Agents Bring Novel Challenges.” The meeting will be held by webcast only and is open to the public. Written comments will be accepted, and registration is required for oral comment and to access the webcast. At this time, meeting materials have not yet been posted.