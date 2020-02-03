February 3, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

February 03, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 31, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Carla N. Hutton
Lynn L. Bergeson
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Regulatory Developments

NTP Board of Scientific Counselors Will Discuss Human Exposure to Nanoplastics and Microplastics

Monday, February 3, 2020

The National Toxicology Program (NTP) published a Federal Register notice on January 31, 2020, announcing that the Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC) will meet on February 21, 2020.  During the meeting, BSC will review and provide advice on programmatic activities.  According to the preliminary agenda for the meeting, the meeting will include a presentation by Dr. Anil Patri, Food and Drug Administration, National Center for Toxicological Research, on “Understanding Human Exposure to Nanoplastics/Microplastics:  Novel Agents Bring Novel Challenges.”  The meeting will be held by webcast only and is open to the public.  Written comments will be accepted, and registration is required for oral comment and to access the webcast.  At this time, meeting materials have not yet been posted.

©2020 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Carla Hutton, Bergeson Campbell PC, global regulatory attorney, public health activists lawyer, metals industry legal counsel, Toxic Substances Control Act law
Carla N. Hutton
Regulatory Analyst

Since 1996, Carla Hutton has monitored, researched, and written about regulatory and legislative issues that may potentially affect Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) clients. She is responsible for creating a number of monthly and quarterly regulatory updates for B&C's clients, as well as other documents, such as chemical-specific global assessments of regulatory developments and trends. She authors memoranda for B&C clients on regulatory and legislative developments, providing information that is focused, timely and applicable to client...

chutton@lawbc.com
202-557-3809
www.lawbc.com
Lynn L. Bergeson
Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether advocating before Congress, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), or other governance and standard-setting bodies.

Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters pertinent to conventional, biobased, and nanoscale chemicals, particularly with respect to TSCA, FIFRA, Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA), REACH and REACH-like programs, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) matters.

lbergeson@lawbc.com
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com