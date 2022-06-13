OEHHA and Prop 65 Update — A Conversation with Lisa R. Burchi {PODCAST]

Sunday, June 12, 2022

This week, I sat down with Lisa R. Burchi, Of Counsel, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C., and resident expert on Proposition 65 (Prop 65), among many other chemical laws. Few state laws are more notorious, or controversial, as this 1986 California law that revolutionized the concept of a consumer’s or worker’s “right to know” whether a product or work space might present exposures to chemicals considered carcinogens or reproductive toxins. Fast forward 36 years, and the familiar label warning on products as diverse as industrial chemicals to coffee and other common food items are found literally everywhere, in and out of the state of California.

Lisa bring us up to date on some important new Prop 65 developments, reflects a bit on the law’s successes and misses, and discusses a few important judicial rulings about which our listeners will want to know.

OEHHA and Prop 65 Update — A Conversation with Lisa R. Burchi