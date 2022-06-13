June 13, 2022

Volume XII, Number 164
June 13, 2022

June 10, 2022

Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson
Lisa R. Burchi

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
All Things Chemical Podcast

OEHHA and Prop 65 Update — A Conversation with Lisa R. Burchi {PODCAST]

Sunday, June 12, 2022

This week, I sat down with Lisa R. Burchi, Of Counsel, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C., and resident expert on Proposition 65 (Prop 65), among many other chemical laws. Few state laws are more notorious, or controversial, as this 1986 California law that revolutionized the concept of a consumer’s or worker’s “right to know” whether a product or work space might present exposures to chemicals considered carcinogens or reproductive toxins. Fast forward 36 years, and the familiar label warning on products as diverse as industrial chemicals to coffee and other common food items are found literally everywhere, in and out of the state of California.

Lisa bring us up to date on some important new Prop 65 developments, reflects a bit on the law’s successes and misses, and discusses a few important judicial rulings about which our listeners will want to know.

OEHHA and Prop 65 Update — A Conversation with Lisa R. Burchi

©2022 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 163
Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

lbergeson@lawbc.com
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Lisa R. Burchi
Lisa R. Burchi, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, FIFRA Lawyer, Bergeson and Campbell, Law firm
Of Counsel

Lisa Burchi's work involves Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) regulatory matters. She has particular expertise in data compensation matters under FIFRA, the European Union's (EU) Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), Biocide Product Regulation (BPR), and Plant Protection Product (PPP) Regulation, and also counsels on matters related to California law, including Proposition 65 and the recent Green Chemistry Initiative/Safer Consumer Products Regulations. She delivers...

lburchi@lawbc.com
949-494-3181
www.lawbc.com
