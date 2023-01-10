Pipeline Incidents From an Inspector’s Perspective With Chris Hoidal [PODCAST]

Monday, January 9, 2023

Description:

This week’s Pipeliners Podcast episode features Chris Hoidal discussing his experiences dealing with a multitude of different pipeline incidents and how it shaped the way he and his staff conducted inspections as well as the importance of communication with the public and media and properly handling public outrage.

In this episode, you will learn about the differences between how a good and bad operator responds to the public following an incident, why having a continuous presence in the community is vital for the relationship between the industry and the public, and how to effectively communicate with them.

For additional information and to listen on the Pipeliners Podcast Network, click here.

Originally published on November 8, 2022