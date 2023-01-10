January 10, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 10





Christpher J. Hoidal

Babst, Calland, Clements & Zomnir, P.C.
Pipeline Incidents From an Inspector’s Perspective With Chris Hoidal [PODCAST]

Monday, January 9, 2023

 

 

Description:

This week’s Pipeliners Podcast episode features Chris Hoidal discussing his experiences dealing with a multitude of different pipeline incidents and how it shaped the way he and his staff conducted inspections as well as the importance of communication with the public and media and properly handling public outrage.

In this episode, you will learn about the differences between how a good and bad operator responds to the public following an incident, why having a continuous presence in the community is vital for the relationship between the industry and the public, and how to effectively communicate with them.

For additional information and to listen on the Pipeliners Podcast Network, click here.

Originally published on November 8, 2022

© Copyright Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir, P.C.
Christpher J. Hoidal Director of Safety Babst Calland
Christpher J. Hoidal
Senior Director of Safety

Chris Hoidal is a non-attorney professional in the Firm’s Washington, D.C. office, where he serves as Senior Director of Safety in the Energy and Natural Resources, Environmental and Pipeline and HazMat Safety groups.

Mr. Hoidal is a strategic advisor to clients throughout the United States on the regulation of transportation pipelines, LNG facilities and other regulated energy facilities. He has more than 30 years of experience in various senior roles with the U.S. Department of Transportation and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

Clients...

[email protected]
202-275-1404
www.babstcalland.com
