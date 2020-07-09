Privacy Tip #243 – Misconfigured Cloud Exposes Millions of Records of Eleven Dating Sites

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Dating sites continue to be the source of compromise of sensitive personal information. Another example of this was discovered recently by security researchers at WizCase, who found that information on millions of users of up to 11 different dating service sites was accessible due to misconfigured cloud storage.

The databases that were discovered included users’ names, billing addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, private messages, and in some cases, partner preferences. One compromised site included clear text passwords.

According to the researchers, the exposed data could put users at risk of phishing scams, account hijacking and blackmail.

Dating sites appear to be frequently compromised, so if you use a dating site, consider limiting the personal information you share on the site, and change your password often.