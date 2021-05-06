May 6, 2021

Privacy Tip #283 – Apple Users: It’s Important to Update to iOS 14.5.1 ASAP

Thursday, May 6, 2021

If you are on top of updating your iPhone patches when a new operating system is released by Apple, you probably updated your iOS to version 14.5 when Apple released it last week. However, even if you did update last week, it is important to update again this week to iOS 14.5.1, which Apple released on Monday. If you didn’t upload 14.5 last week, that’s even more reason to update to 14.5.1 now.

iOS 14.5.1 specifically addresses security vulnerabilities that Apple has stated could give hackers the ability to execute arbitrary code on user’s phones. Apple says that because it is aware that the vulnerabilities are being exploited by hackers, it issued the patch. It is urging users to update to 14.5.1 as soon as possible to avoid becoming a victim.

It is always important to update software when a manufacturer releases a new version, so any vulnerabilities can be patched. That is the most important part of updating the software, even though you might also get some new features. Updating to iOS 14.5.1 is easy. Plug in your phone, go to settings, then to the General tab, then to the software update tab, and select download and install. The same can be done for your iPad. I updated mine last night, and you may wish to consider doing the same.

About this Author

Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
