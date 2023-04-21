April 21, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 111
April 21, 2023

April 20, 2023

April 19, 2023

Linn F. Freedman

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Privacy Tip #360 – Ethical Issues When Using AI Technology

Friday, April 21, 2023

Slow down when adopting and using Artificial Technology tools (AI). There are a number of issues that have been presented in literature regarding the use of AI tools, one of which centers around ethical concerns. When exploring the use of AI, methods used to explore the use of social media platforms, allowing technology companies to track you through cookies, sharing your camera, voice, and location are still relevant in assessing the risk of using AI technology.

Start researching how the use of AI technology can affect you or your employer so you stay up to speed on the risks. This will be a benefit to both you and your employer.

We have provided some resources to start researching the capabilities and risks of AI technology. [insert previous blog posts here] and will continue to provide resources to our readers. This week, take a look at this blog by Cem Dilmegani, Generative AI Ethics: Top 6 Concerns, this blog by Harry Guinness, or this article by VentureBeat.

We will continue to provide resources on AI to assist our readers with evaluating its use, both personally and professionally.

Copyright © 2023 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.
Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

[email protected]
401-709-3353
www.rc.com