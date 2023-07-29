Privacy Tip #367 – Update your Apple Operating System to 16.6 NOW

Thursday, July 27, 2023

On Monday, July 24, 2023, Apple issued a security update to address vulnerabilities that have been linked to a spyware campaign. iOS 16.6 fixes 25 iPhone security flaws, several of which are being exploited by threat actors in the wild.

Apple says “This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.” According to Forbes, Apple has warned all users to update the software “now.”

It is always prudent to install updates to software when prompted by the manufacturer. This is one to pay attention to and to update as soon as you can. For assistance, Apple provides a step-by-step process that is easy to use: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222