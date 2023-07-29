July 29, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 210
Advertisement

45

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 28, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 27, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 26, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Linn F. Freedman

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Privacy Tip #367 – Update your Apple Operating System to 16.6 NOW

Thursday, July 27, 2023

On Monday, July 24, 2023, Apple issued a security update to address vulnerabilities that have been linked to a spyware campaign. iOS 16.6 fixes 25 iPhone security flaws, several of which are being exploited by threat actors in the wild.

Apple says “This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.” According to Forbes, Apple has warned all users to update the software “now.”

It is always prudent to install updates to software when prompted by the manufacturer. This is one to pay attention to and to update as soon as you can. For assistance, Apple provides a step-by-step process that is easy to use: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222

Copyright © 2023 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 208
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

[email protected]
401-709-3353
www.rc.com