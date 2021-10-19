October 19, 2021

Volume XI, Number 292
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

October 18, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Proposed Settlement in ‘Belgium 1926’ Class Action

Monday, October 18, 2021

Godiva Inks $20M Deal To Settle ‘Belgium 1926’ Label Suit 

  • As previously covered on this blog, a class action lawsuit against Godiva Chocolatier alleges that the claim ‘Belgium 1926’ on Godiva’s products sold in the U.S. is misleading because it implies that the chocolate is made in Europe when it is actually made in Pennsylvania and is a different quality than chocolate made in Belgium.  On May 29, 2020, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York denied an injunction but also refused to dismiss the case, rejecting Godiva’s argument that a reasonable consumer would certainly realize that the disputed claim only means that the company was founded in Belgium in 1926.

  • On October 12, 2021, following more than a year of settlement negotiations through mediation, the plaintiffs asked the court to approve a settlement in which Godiva has agreed to pay up to $15 million for claims by an estimated 18 million consumers nationwide and $5 million to cover attorney fees and other costs.  Consumers who submit claim forms would be eligible to receive $1.25 per product, up to a total of $25 per household with proof of purchase or $15 without proof.  While stating that a settlement is in the company’s best interest, a spokesperson for Godiva emphasized to Law360 that ‘Belgium 1926’ signifies the place and the year of the company’s founding.

  • A separate lawsuit involving similar claims was dismissed with consent from the plaintiff by the Superior Court for the District of Columbia on March 18, 2021.  ‘Belgium 1926’ continues to appear on Godiva products for sale in the U.S.

© 2021 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 291
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

fooddrug@khlaw.com
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement