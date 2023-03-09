March 9, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 68
45

Eric Blumrosen
Danielle E. Osburn

Foley & Lardner LLP
The Rapid Acceleration of Energy Convergence

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Energy convergence is a rapidly growing macro trend within the Energy Sector.  What is “energy convergence”?  Historically, the vast majority of our energy needs have been supplied by hydrocarbons (e.g. oil & gas and coal).  Now, and as we move forward, there is an accelerated shift to a more assorted supply of energy sources (e.g. solar, wind and geothermal to name a few).  As a result, businesses are focused on merging traditional forms of energy sources and business models with clean energy sources and new business strategies. The energy convergence trend at its core is centered on the global initiative to lower carbon emissions.  Many businesses are participating in the energy convergence trend in an effort to (i) make energy more sustainable and affordable, (ii) appease investor and consumer demand for cleaner energy, (iii) ease geopolitical instability as countries compete for scarce resources and (iv) participate in emerging markets with potentially attractive new revenue stream opportunities. While many energy experts have been predicting this convergence for a number of years, most did not anticipate the rapid pace at which it is occurring.

Companies in the Energy Sector around the world are participating in the energy convergence trend in a number of ways, but perhaps the two most obvious examples are:

  • Traditional energy companies are allocating significant capital and making meaningful investments in renewables companies and/or lower carbon emitting businesses, all in an effort to reduce their carbon emissions.Additionally, traditional energy companies and financial investors view the global initiative to reduce carbon emissions as an opportunity to invest in new and emerging markets where the business models of traditional energy companies will position them well to make investments in related, lower carbon emitting businesses.

  • Traditional energy companies are changing their business models. With the addition of non-traditional investments, traditional energy companies have discovered that the historical long-range planning, capital investments and business plans of the past do not work for the more diverse energy supplies of today. Companies are attempting to process large volumes of data to help them understand how best to adjust their business planning. A result of this is the emergence of a number of joint ventures between traditional energy companies and renewable energy companies, thereby allowing traditional energy companies with the benefit of business practices and knowledge of renewables businesses.

There has never been a more exciting time within the Energy Sector.  What is emerging is a diverse energy system where traditional hydrocarbons will continue to play a significant role, but with an accelerated emphasis on “clean” energy supplies.

© 2023 Foley & Lardner LLP
Eric Blumrosen
Partner

Eric Blumrosen is a Partner at Foley & Lardner's Houston office. He is a corporate lawyer focusing on mergers & acquisitions, private equity, joint ventures, corporate finance and venture capital transactions, primarily within the Energy, Innovative Technology, and Health Care and Life Sciences sectors. A significant portion of his practice is advising non-U.S. clients in cross-border transactions, establishing operations and making strategic acquisitions in the United States. When handling cross-border...

[email protected]
713-276-5533
www.foley.com/en
www.foley.com/en/general/foley-blogs-and-podcasts
Danielle E. Osburn
Danielle Osburn Energy Transaction Attorney Houston
Associate

Danielle (Dannye) Osburn is an associate and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP, where she is a member of the firm’s Transactions Practice. Dannye focuses her practice primarily on mergers, acquisitions, and transactional matters across industries, with an emphasis on the energy industry. Her practice also includes counseling businesses on general corporate matters. While in law school, Dannye served as a judicial intern for Chief Justice Nathan Hecht of the Texas Supreme Court.

[email protected]
713-276-5471
www.foley.com
www.foley.com/en/general/foley-blogs-and-podcasts
