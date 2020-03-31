Real Estate Provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act)

7.

Multifamily Property Owners: Forbearance of Payments for Federally Backed Mortgages. Borrowers under a “federally backed multifamily mortgage loan” may be able to temporarily forbear payments. If such a borrower is “experiencing a financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to the COVID-19 emergency,” they may request an initial forbearance of 30 days, and also can request two additional 30-day extensions — in other words, a borrower may request up to 90 days of total forbearance. The Act defines the term “Federally backed multifamily mortgage loan” includes any loan (other than temporary financing such as a construction loan) that— (A) is secured by a first or subordinate lien on residential multifamily real property designed principally for the occupancy of 5 or more families, including any such secured loan, the proceeds of which are used to prepay or pay off an existing loan secured by the same property; and (B) is made in whole or in part, or insured, guaranteed, supplemented, or assisted in any way, by any officer or agency of the Federal Government or under or in connection with a housing or urban development program administered by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or a housing or related program administered by any other such officer or agency, or is purchased or securitized by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or the Federal National Mortgage Association. To be eligible for the forbearance, the borrower must have been current on its payments as of Feb. 1, 2020. During the forbearance period, a borrower may not evict any tenant for nonpayment of rent, or charge late fees or other penalties for late payment of rent. [§4023]

