December 21, 2022

John J. Rolecki
Jeffrey M. Stefan II
Alexander J. Thibodeau
Justin M. Wolber

Varnum LLP
Record-breaking Fine: Epic Games, Inc. And FTC Agree to Settlements Totaling $520 Million Dollars for U.S. Privacy Law Violations

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

On December 19, 2022, Epic Games, Inc. (“Epic Games”), one of America’s largest videogame and software companies, announced that it reached a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) that will require it to pay a total of $520 million dollars to resolve allegations of Epic Games’ violating federal privacy law and engaging in other unfair and deceptive privacy practices related to its popular videogame known as Fortnite. The settlement involves two separate record-breaking amounts related to FTC enforcement actions. 

First, Epic Games is required to pay a $275 million monetary penalty for allegedly violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”), which is the largest penalty the FTC has ever imposed for an alleged violation of a privacy-related rule. Under COPPA, companies are required to obtain verifiable parental consent before collecting personal information from children under the age of 13.  According to the FTC’s allegations against Epic Games[1], Epic Games was aware that many children under the age of 13 were playing its popular Fortnite videogame and yet, Epic Games collected personal information from such children without first obtaining parents’ verifiable consent. Moreover, the FTC alleged that Epic Games also instituted unfair default settings in its voice-chat and text chat communication features that resulted in harm to children and teens, including threats and sexual harassment. After learning of the allegations, Epic Games initially resisted calls to remove the voice-chat function from its default features and once the option to turn off the feature was implemented, it remained difficult to locate within the game. In addition to the monetary penalty, the FTC’s consent order will prohibit Epic Games from enabling voice and text chat communications for children and teens unless parents provide affirmative consent, require Epic Games to establish a comprehensive privacy program addressing the issues identified in the FTC’s complaint and require Epic Games to obtain regular, independent audits, among other things.

Second, Epic Games is required to pay $245 million dollars as a refund to individual consumers for the illegal dark patterns[2] and billing practices Epic Games allegedly engaged in with its popular Fortnite videogame. In particular, the FTC filed a separate administrative complaint with the FTC that contained complaints of Epic Games using dark patterns to trick players into making unwanted purchases and, more specifically, allowing children to incur substantial unauthorized charges without any parental involvement.[3]  In particular, the FTC found that Fortnite’s configurations allowed children (and other users) to incur charges simply by pressing buttons to wake the game up from sleep mode or pressing adjacent buttons in trying to preview certain items. Moreover, the FTC’s complaint states that until 2018, Epic Games permitted children to make in-game purchases by simply pressing buttons with no parental or card holder action or consent required before the purchases would be valid. The FTC also alleged that Epic Games subsequently ignored more than one million complaints it received from Fortnite users as well as repeated internal concerns about incorrect or unauthorized charges, and that if any Fortnite user disputed such charges with their credit card companies, Epic Games would then lock the user’s entire account, resulting in lost access to all prior in-game purchases. 

The FTC’s enforcement action against Epic Games for the above-described practices serves as a reminder to all companies doing business in the U.S. that the privacy of its consumers, including children, is a serious matter. In fact, FTC Chair Lina Khan reiterated that “[p]rotecting the public, and especially children, from online privacy invasions and dark patterns is a top priority” for the FTC and the enforcement actions brought against Epic Games “make clear to businesses that the FTC is cracking down on these unlawful practices.”[4] 

FOOTNOTES

[1] Complaint, Case No. 5:22-CV-00518, U.S. Federal Court of the Eastern District of North Carolina, available at https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/ftc_gov/pdf/2223087EpicGamesComplaint.pdf.

[2] See here for a discussion by Varnum Attorneys of “dark patterns”:https://www.natlawreview.com/article/trends-data-privacy-regulation-dark-patterns.

[3] Complaint, Case No. 192-3203, FTC Commission, available at https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/ftc_gov/pdf/1923203EpicGamesComplaint.pdf.

[4] Federal Trade Commission, Fortnite Video Game Maker Epic Games to Pay More Than Half a Billion Dollars over FTC Allegations of Privacy Violations and Unwanted Charges, (December 19, 2022) available at https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2022/12/fortnite-video-game-maker-epic-games-pay-more-half-billion-dollars-over-ftc-allegations.

John J. Rolecki
John J. Rolecki
Partner

John represents clients in various types of complex commercial litigation and provides counsel on matters including regulatory compliance, licensing and insurance coverage. He has successfully represented clients in a range of litigation including contractual and supply chain disputes, unfair competition, creditors' rights, securities disputes and administrative actions. John's background in complex matters includes bringing cases to summary judgment, trial and courts of appeal in state and federal courts throughout the country.

  Insurance
[email protected]
616-336-6398
www.varnumlaw.com
Jeffrey M. Stefan II
Jeffrey M. Stefan II
Counsel

Jeffrey is a technology-focused corporate attorney with broad legal authority in autonomous and connected vehicles. He previously served as autonomous vehicle counsel for a major global automaker providing regulatory counsel and transactional support. Prior to that role, he supported the automaker's emerging technology portfolio, which included connected vehicle services and other advanced safety technologies.

Jeffrey helps his clients navigate the evolving legal and public policy landscape for new and emerging technologies. He additionally focuses on technology startups assisting...

[email protected]
313-481-7343
www.varnumlaw.com/
Alexander J. Thibodeau
Alexander Thibodeau
Associate

Alex is a member of the Data Privacy and Mobility Team, advising clients on emerging domestic and international data privacy regulations. His practice centers around the intersection of law, public policy and emerging technology through regulatory and data privacy analysis and policy. Alex also has a background in telecommunications issues, including small cell and 5G development and provider oversight.

Alex additionally represents businesses and individuals in a wide range of litigation matters including corporate, regulatory, zoning and...

[email protected]
616-336-6435
/www.varnumlaw.com
Justin M. Wolber
Justin M. Wolber
Associate

Justin has a variety of experience working in several areas of the law. He is a skilled researcher with experience in litigation, corporate, real estate, and employment matters. Justin has experience in drafting organization and entity formation documents, performing due diligence in corporate matters, and providing research on commercial litigation and employment law matters.

While in law school, Justin was a member of Notre Dame's Jessup International Law Moot Court team and participated in Notre Dame's London Law Program.

[email protected]
616-336-6952
www.varnumlaw.com
