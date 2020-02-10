Should You Sell Your Medical Practice to Private Equity? Five Critical Considerations for Physician Groups [VIDEO]
Thought Leaders in Health Law Video Series February 2020
Private equity (PE) investment in physician groups has steadily grown over the last several years, with 219 physician group deals being announced or closed last year.
This trend leaves some groups wondering, is PE for us? There are five critical factors that physician groups should consider:
“Monetizing” the value of your ownership in your practice
Hedging future risk in light of increasing uncertainty in the health care industry
Increasing efficiencies in practice management to allow the physicians to focus on clinical care
Having access to capital to invest in better infrastructure and growth
Assessing the experience, financial track record, and culture of the PE partner