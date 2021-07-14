July 14, 2021

Volume XI, Number 195

 

Article By
David L. Wochner
Sandra E. Safro
K&L Gates
K&L Gates HUB
Sizing up The Scale of Mena's Potential Role in The Hydrogen Economy Share via Linked In [PODCAST]

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

In this episode of Hydrogen Rising, co-hosts David Wochner and Sandi Safro speak with Pawel Piotrowski of K&L Gates’ Doha office and Sholto Hanvey of the firm’s Dubai office about the potential role that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will play in a global hydrogen economy. Middle Eastern countries have played critical roles for decades in the energy sector and could do the same for hydrogen as well. A number of MENA projects promise a scale that could be game-changing for the region and the broader hydrogen economy. This episode explores several of those projects, as well as the regulatory changes that may be necessary to facilitate the development of the hydrogen economy in the region.

 

David Wochner, KL Gates Law Firm, Public Policy Attorney
David L. Wochner
Practice Area Leader

Mr. Wochner has advised, represented and advocated on behalf of clients on natural gas, LNG and oil related matters, including natural gas and oil commodity and pipeline transportation issues, LNG imports and exports, and natural gas as a transportation fuel, before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the Departments of Energy, Transportation and the Interior, EPA and on Capitol Hill.

david.wochner@klgates.com
202-778-9014
www.klgates.com
Sandra E. Safro
Sandra Safro, KL Gates Law Firm, Energy Attorney
Partner

Ms. Safro is a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. She focuses her practice on regulatory, policy, and transactional issues related primarily to natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Ms. Safro regularly advises clients on matters related to commodity and pipeline transportation issues, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) policies related to capacity release and in the negotiation of precedent agreements, negotiated rate agreements, asset management arrangements, transportation service.

sandra.safro@klgates.com
202-778-9178
www.klgates.com
