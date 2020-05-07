May 7, 2020

 

May 07, 2020

May 06, 2020

May 05, 2020

Michael P. Daly
Deanna J. Hayes
Faegre Drinker
TCPA Blog

Supreme Court Holds Oral Argument via Teleconference in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants

Thursday, May 7, 2020

On May 6, 2020, the Supreme Court held oral argument via teleconference in Barr v. American Association of Political ConsultantsThe argument focused on the two questions presented in Barr.  First, whether the Telephone Consumer Protection Act’s (TCPA) government debt exception is an unconstitutional content-based restriction on speech. And second, if the government debt exception is unconstitutional, whether the remedy is to sever the exception or instead strike the TCPA’s restrictions on automated telephone equipment in their entirety. A recording of the argument is available below (audio begins at the :30 mark) and a transcript is available on the Supreme Court website.

Michael P. Daly
Michael P. Daly defends class actions and other complex litigation matters, handles appeals in state and federal courts across the country, and counsels clients on maximizing the defensibility of their marketing and enforceability of their contracts. A recognized authority on class action and consumer protection litigation, he often speaks, comments, and writes on recent decisions and developments in the class action arena. He is also a founder of the firm's TCPA Team; the senior editor of the TCPA Blog

Deanna J. Hayes
Deanna J. Hayes assists in various stages of legal proceedings and trial preparation, including conducting research, writing motions, and drafting other memoranda. Before joining the firm, Deanna was a judicial intern for the Hon. Michael Erdos, Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas, Criminal Division.

In law school, Deanna was selected to serve as a Littleton Fellow for Penn Law’s Legal Practice Skills curriculum. As a Littleton Fellow, Deanna taught oral communication and legal writing skills to a small group of first-year law students. Deanna was also a member of Penn Law’s Mediation Clinic and acted as a third-party neutral mediator in matters throughout Philadelphia.

