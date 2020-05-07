Supreme Court Holds Oral Argument via Teleconference in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants

Deanna J. Hayes assists in various stages of legal proceedings and trial preparation, including conducting research, writing motions, and drafting other memoranda. Before joining the firm, Deanna was a judicial intern for the Hon. Michael Erdos, Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas, Criminal Division.

In law school, Deanna was selected to serve as a Littleton Fellow for Penn Law’s Legal Practice Skills curriculum. As a Littleton Fellow, Deanna taught oral communication and legal writing skills to a small group of first-year law students. Deanna was also a member of Penn Law’s Mediation Clinic and acted as a third-party neutral mediator in matters throughout Philadelphia.