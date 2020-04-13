April 13, 2020

 

Anthony F Jankoski
Faegre Drinker
TCPA Blog

Supreme Court to Hold Oral Argument via Teleconference in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants

Monday, April 13, 2020

The Supreme Court announced today that it will hold oral argument via teleconference for Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants and a number of other cases that have come before it this term. The Barr case poses two questions about the TCPA: First, whether the TCPA’s exception for calls regarding “debt owed to or guaranteed by” the United States is an unconstitutional content-based restriction on speech; and second, if the government-debt exception is indeed unconstitutional, whether the proper remedy is simply to sever the provision from the TCPA or to strike the entire statute. The Court’s willingness to conduct remote oral argument for Barr indicates a desire to decide the case before the end of the current term.

Oral argument for Barr is to be held at some point in May, depending on the availability of counsel. The Court plans to broadcast a live audio feed of the oral argument.

