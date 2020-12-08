December 8, 2020

Michael P. Daly
Faegre Drinker
TCPA Blog
Supreme Court to Hold Oral Argument via Teleconference in Facebook v. Duguid

Monday, December 7, 2020

Tomorrow morning, the Supreme Court will hold oral argument via teleconference in Facebook v. Duguid, which concerns the proper interpretation of the TCPA’s definition of an “automatic telephone dialing system.”  The question presented is “whether the definition of ATDS in the TCPA encompasses any device that can ‘store’ and ‘automatically dial’ telephone numbers, even if the device does not ‘us[e] a random or sequential number generator.’”  You can listen to the argument live at various media outlets and later on the Court’s website.

