TCPA VIDEO PODCAST: Breaking Down the Big TCPA Supreme Court Review Oral Argument in Barr v. AAPC

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Yesterday TCPAWorld.com gave you live coverage of the big Supreme Court oral argument as SCOTUS reviewed the constitutionality of the TCPA under the First Amendment in Barr v. AAPC.

And our definitive analysis–already one of our most popular articles ever–can be found here.

But our coverage continues today with a team podcast round table where the Archduke, the Grand Duchess, and Ben Beaton—a former supreme court clerk and co-chair of Squire Patton Bogg’s powerful appellate team–breakdown every little nuance of the argument and help YOU understand what happened, why it happened, and what it all means for the TCPA and the First Amendment.

I play host and give you my take right out of the gate–the Supreme Court is struggling with a major and difficult decision: strike down a popular statute, or run roughshod over decades of cherished constitutional principles. Tough choice folks.

The Archduke provides his brilliant analysis–unwinding the most nuanced aspects of the oral argument and the tough issues posed by the severance remedy in this case.

Of course, Ben Beaton–who clerked for the supremes–provides his brilliant take on the argument, explaining exactly what the case might mean for the First Amendment more generally, and also telling us what we can and CAN’T safely expect SCOTUS to do with this one.

And finally, the Grand Duchess–her Royal Highness Herself–joins us to breakdown the broader privacy aspects presented by the SCOTUS appeal and give her prediction on the outcome of the case on the TCPA.

We hit this thing from all angles folks and give you exactly what YOU need to know about the BIGGEST TCPA event of the year.

Thanks to all for your positive comments and feedback. It has been a long 36 hours and a true labor of love. As always if you’d like to chat feel free to reach out.