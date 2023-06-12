Trending in Telehealth: May 31 – June 5, 2023

Minnesota enacted HF 100, permitting the medical sale and use of cannabis through the state’s registry program. HF 100 permits remote pharmacist consultations by secure videoconference, telephone or other remote means, as long as the pharmacist engaging in the consultation is able to confirm the identity of the patient and the consultation adheres to patient privacy requirements that apply to healthcare services delivered through telemedicine. A Minnesota licensed physician, physician assistant or advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) must determine on a yearly basis if the patient continues to have a qualifying medical condition for enrollment on the Division of Medical Cannabis registry.