August 2, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 214
Advertisement

79

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 01, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 31, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

David A. Zetoony

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Data Privacy Dish

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Under the GDPR, are companies that transmit personal information to AIs as part of ‘prompts’ acting as controllers or processors?

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Data is typically added to an AI to explain a problem, situation, or request (“input data”). Some AI providers, particularly those that provide natural language or large language models, refer to “prompts” as a subset of input data that describes the instructions that have been provided to the AI model (i.e., “please summarize the following ten documents”) as opposed to other types of input data that the user intends the AI will leverage (i.e., the ten documents that the AI is being asked to summarize).

There are a variety of different scenarios where an organization might consider including personal information in a prompt. These include things such as asking an AI to analyze customer transactions, prepare reports, classify consumers into certain purchasing groups or segments, or assigning probability scores to predict some aspect of an individual’s behavior (e.g., propensity to purchase, likelihood to be retained as an employee, etc.). Some organizations have also considered using AI in other ways that may impact individuals, like making pricing decisions or determining if an individual qualifies for an open job position.

Whether an organization that puts personal information in an AI prompt or provides the AI access to personal information as part of input data is a controller or a processor depends on the degree to which the organization determines the purpose for which the AI will be used and what personal information will be included in the prompt. The following chart discusses these variables in the context of using an AI to process personal information.

 

©2023 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 213
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

David A. Zetoony Privacy Attorney Greenberg Traurig
David A. Zetoony
Shareholder

David Zetoony, Co-Chair of the firm's U.S. Data, Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, focuses on helping businesses navigate data privacy and cyber security laws from a practical standpoint. David has helped hundreds of companies establish and maintain ongoing privacy and security programs, and he has defended corporate privacy and security practices in investigations initiated by the Federal Trade Commission, and other data privacy and security regulatory agencies around the world, as well as in class action litigation. 

David receives regular recognitions from clients and peers for...

[email protected]
303.685.7425
www.gtlaw.com