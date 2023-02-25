US Attorneys’ Offices Issue New Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy As Efforts to Incentivize More Self-Reporting Continue

Friday, February 24, 2023

On February 22, 2023, the United States Attorneys’ Offices (USAO) issued a new Voluntary Self-Disclosure (VSD) Policy, which is effective immediately. The policy follows the revisions announced last month to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Criminal Division’s Corporate Enforcement Policy (CEP), which expanded the availability of a full declination with self-reporting, even with the existence of aggravating circumstances. The VSD Policy now provides even broader coverage to incentivize corporate self-reporting.

As set forth in the Memorandum from Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on September 15, 2022, this administration has prioritized encouraging voluntary corporate self-disclosure to promote predictability, transparency, and efficiency in addressing corporate crime. Both policies make clear that the government is seeking more self-reporting, with early and fulsome disclosures. Both also look to expand individual accountability for corporate misconduct with benefits available despite the involvement of senior management in any issue.

While the USAO VSD Policy is not unique in its approach to voluntary self-disclosure, and in fact is consistent with last month’s DOJ CEP, its issuance is noteworthy nevertheless. USAOs do not often act with a cohesive voice, and it is rare, if not unheard of, for the USAOs, acting as a single component of DOJ, to collectively issue a policy to guide behavior. Its issuance signals a serious effort by the DOJ to ensure consistency across prosecuting offices and Main Justice, and represents somewhat greater predictability for the likely outcomes of disclosure decisions regardless of a disclosing company’s location. The VSD Policy anticipates the involvement of the USAO and components of DOJ in a single case, which is not uncommon, and attempts to offer guidance for VSD application where more than one prosecutor has jurisdiction over a matter.

Voluntary Self-Disclosure Program

Under the VSD Policy, prosecutors are afforded discretion in determining the appropriate criminal resolution for any company, offering significant credit for timely, voluntary self-reporting.

In cases where a company is being jointly prosecuted by the USAO and another DOJ office or component, the VSD Policy requires the USAO to coordinate with that office in considering a potential resolution and before anything is made final. Its intent appears to be to make sure that all offices treat self-disclosure in a more uniform way, so that one office cannot offer a better deal than another. For example, in a case involving another USAO and/or the DOJ Criminal Division, there will not be different treatment in the Eastern District of New York compared to the Southern District of New York.

The VSD Policy also encourages disclosure even if companies believe the government may already be aware of the misconduct through other means. There are opportunities for partial benefits that are still significant, even if all of the VSD criteria are not satisfied.

Standards for Voluntary Self-Disclosure

All of the criteria set forth below do not need to be satisfied in order for companies to receive some credit for self-reporting. Unsurprisingly, the policy does not include any bright-line rules and instead affords significant prosecutorial discretion to the USAO regarding the facts and circumstances of any self-disclosure and whether or how it meets the policy standards.

Voluntary Nature of the Disclosure : The benefits for self-disclosure will only apply when the disclosure is made voluntarily by the company. Timing of the Disclosure : In order to be considered a VSD, the self-disclosure must be made (a) “prior to an imminent threat of disclosure or government investigation” U.S.S.G. §5(g)(1); (b) prior to a public disclosure of the misconduct or before the conduct is otherwise known to the government; and (c) “within a reasonably prompt time” after the misconduct is identified. Substance of the Disclosure and Follow-Up Efforts : The self-disclosure “must include all relevant facts concerning the misconduct that are known to the company at the time of disclosure.” Remedial efforts must be implemented following the disclosure, including enhanced compliance programs.

There are qualifications regarding each of these criteria. First, in assessing the “voluntary” nature of the disclosure, there must not be any pre-existing disclosure obligation, such as one required by regulation, contract, or a prior resolution like a non-prosecution agreement or deferred prosecution agreement. Similarly, reporting by a whistleblower is not a voluntary self-disclosure by the company.

Second, in assessing the timeliness, the burden remains on the company to demonstrate its self-disclosure was sufficiently prompt.

Third, in recognizing issues regarding delays in disclosure as companies collect all relevant facts, the policy allows for a preliminary reporting of facts known at the time, with opportunities for a more fulsome disclosure and regular factual updates as the company’s investigation continues.

Credit for Voluntary Self-Disclosure

The VSD Policy represents that it offers significant benefits to companies that self-disclose. The USAO will not seek a guilty plea where a company has (a) voluntarily self-disclosed pursuant to the listed criteria (and the USAO’s evaluation of the satisfaction of those criteria); (b) “fully cooperated”; and (c) timely and appropriately remediated the criminal conduct, including the payment of all disgorgement, forfeiture, and restitution from the misconduct at issue. Where a company is deemed to have satisfied these factors, a resolution could instead include a declination, non-prosecution agreement, or deferred prosecution agreement.

However, where an aggravating factor is present, the USAO has discretion and may or may not seek a guilty plea. The policy provided a non-exhaustive list of aggravating factors, including misconduct that:

poses a grave threat to national security, public health, or the environment; is deeply pervasive throughout the company; or involved current executive management of the company.

If a guilty plea is ultimately deemed to be “required” by the USAO, the company will still receive other benefits under the VSD Policy, including that the USAO will recommend a criminal penalty that is at least 50 percent and up to 75 percent off the low-end of penalties under the federal sentencing guidelines and not require the appointment of a monitor where the company has implemented and tested an effective compliance program.

Practice Points