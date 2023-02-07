February 7, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 38

46

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 07, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 06, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Emily J. Cook
Reuben Bank
Kelsey R. Reinhardt

McDermott Will & Emery
Health & Life Sciences News

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

This Week in 340B: January 31 – February 6, 2023

Monday, February 6, 2023

This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issues at Stake: Medicare Payment; Contract Pharmacy

Where Things Stand:

  • In three Medicare payment cut cases, the district court judge has signaled her inclination to transfer the cases to the judge handling most other Medicare payment cut cases, and has asked for the parties to enter any objections to a transfer.

  • In one contract pharmacy case, the parties requested a stay pending the D.C. Circuit Court’s ultimate decision in Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. v. Johnson and United Therapeutics Corp. v. Johnson.

  • The drug manufacturer party in a contract pharmacy-related antitrust case filed a letter with the court to advise it of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals’ recent decision in Sanofi Aventis v. HHS and ask that it reach the same decision.

  • In the contract pharmacy-related antitrust case, the drug manufacturer parties filed a notice of supplemental authority with the court citing the Third Circuit Court of Appeals’ recent decision in Sanofi Aventis v. HHS in support of their motion opposing the plaintiff’s motion to amended their complaint.

© 2023 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 37
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Emily J. Cook, McDermott Will Emery Law Firm, Health Care Attorney
Emily J. Cook
Partner

Emily J. Cook is an associate in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s Los Angeles office.  She focuses her practice on Medicare provider certification, reimbursement and regulatory compliance.

[email protected]
310-284-6113
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Reuben Bank
Reuben Bank Healthcare Attorney
Associate

Reuben Bank provides regulatory and transactional counseling on all aspects of state and federal healthcare laws impacting hospitals and healthcare systems.

While in law school, Reuben worked as a judicial extern for the Honorable Stephen V. Wilson of the Central District of California.

[email protected]
213-566-8175
www.mwe.com
https://www.mwe.com/insights/
Kelsey R. Reinhardt
Kelsey R. Reinhardt Healthcare Attorney McDermott Law Firm Los Angeles
Associate

Kelsey R. Reinhardt focuses her practice on regulatory and transactional matters affecting a wide range of clients across the healthcare industry.

While in law school, Kelsey competed as a semi-finalist in the USC Gould School of Law Hale Moot Court Honors Program and served as events chair for the Women’s Law Association.

[email protected]
310-788-4173
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement