March 22, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 81
57

March 21, 2023

March 21, 2023

March 20, 2023

Emily J. Cook
Reuben Bank
Ming Chuang
Kelsey R. Reinhardt

McDermott Will & Emery
Health & Life Sciences News

This Week in 340B: March 14 – 20, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issues at Stake: 340B Covered Entity

  • A new case was filed against the New York State Department of Health arguing that the “340B Carveout” is unconstitutional and would limit 340B Covered Entities’ opportunities to realize 340B savings on drugs dispensed to Medicaid managed care enrollees.

Emily J. Cook
