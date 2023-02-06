Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 6, 2023

|
Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd
(St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda)
|
Other Financial Investment Activities
|
Wilmington
(DE)
|
$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|
$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion
|
02/03/23
|
Especially for Pets, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)
|
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
|
Wilmington
(DE)
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
02/05/23
|
Independent Pet Partners Employer Holdings, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)
|
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
|
Wilmington
(DE)
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
02/05/23
|
Independent Pet Partners Employer, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)
|
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
|
Wilmington
(DE)
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
02/05/23
|
Independent Pet Partners Holdings, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)
|
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
|
Wilmington
(DE)
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
02/05/23
|
Independent Pet Partners Intermediate Holdings I, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)
|
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
|
Wilmington
(DE)
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
02/05/23
|
Independent Pet Partners Intermediate Holdings II, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)
|
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
|
Wilmington
(DE)
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
$100,000,000
to
$500 Million
|
02/05/23
|
Independent Pet Partners Intermediate Holdings, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)
|
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
|
Wilmington
(DE)
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
02/05/23
|
IPP Stores Employer, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)
|
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
|
Wilmington
(DE)
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
02/05/23
|
IPP-Stores, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)
|
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
|
Wilmington
(DE)
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
02/05/23
|
LongRun, P.B.C.
(Belmont, MA)
|
Not Disclosed
|
Boston
(MA)
|
$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|
$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|
02/01/23
|
Natural Pawz, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)
|
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
|
Wilmington
(DE)
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
02/05/23
|
Pet Life, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)
|
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
|
Wilmington
(DE)
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
$100,000,00
to
$500 Million
|
02/05/23
|
Pet Source, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)
|
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
|
Wilmington
(DE)
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
02/05/23
|
Plourde Sand & Gravel Co., Inc.
(Hooksett, NH)
|
Not Disclosed
|
Concord
(NH)
|
$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|
$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|
01/30/23
|
Red Hat Realty, LLC
(Loudon, NH)
|
Not Disclosed
|
Concord
(NH)
|
$100,001
to
$500,000
|
$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|
01/30/23
|
Whole Pet Central, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)
|
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
|
Wilmington
(DE)
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|
02/05/23