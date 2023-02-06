February 6, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 37

29

February 06, 2023

February 03, 2023

Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights

Pierce Atwood LLP
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 6, 2023

Monday, February 6, 2023

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Because your business extends beyond the borders of a single state, ours does too. Today, we are a multi-disciplinary team of highly creative, hard working, responsive, business savvy and experienced bankruptcy and creditors’ rights professionals serving you from offices located in four New England states and the District of Columbia. 

Chapter 11

Debtor Name

Business
Type

Bankruptcy
Court

Assets

Liabilities

Filing
Date

Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd
(St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda)

Other Financial Investment Activities

Wilmington
(DE)

$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion

$500,000,001
to
$1 Billion

02/03/23 

Especially for Pets, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

02/05/23

Independent Pet Partners Employer Holdings, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

02/05/23

Independent Pet Partners Employer, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

02/05/23

Independent Pet Partners Holdings, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

02/05/23

Independent Pet Partners Intermediate Holdings I, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

02/05/23

Independent Pet Partners Intermediate Holdings II, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,000
to
$500 Million

02/05/23

Independent Pet Partners Intermediate Holdings, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

02/05/23

IPP Stores Employer, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

02/05/23

IPP-Stores, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

02/05/23

LongRun, P.B.C.
(Belmont, MA)

Not Disclosed

Boston
(MA)

$1,000,001
to
$10 Million

$1,000,001
to
$10 Million

02/01/23

Natural Pawz, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

02/05/23

Pet Life, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,00
to
$500 Million

02/05/23

Pet Source, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

02/05/23

Plourde Sand & Gravel Co., Inc.
(Hooksett, NH)

Not Disclosed

Concord
(NH)

$1,000,001
to
$10 Million

$1,000,001
to
$10 Million

01/30/23

Red Hat Realty, LLC
(Loudon, NH)

Not Disclosed

Concord
(NH)

$100,001
to
$500,000

$1,000,001
to
$10 Million

01/30/23

Whole Pet Central, LLC
(Woodbury, MN)

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

02/05/23

Chapter 7

Debtor Name

Business
Type

Bankruptcy
Court

Assets

Liabilities

Filing
Date

Helmsman Consulting, LLC
(Franklin, MA)

Residential Building Construction

Worcester
(MA)

$100,001
to
$500,000

$500,001
to
$1 Million

02/02/23

Insperiors, LLC
(East Greenwich, RI)

Other Personal Services

Providence
(RI)

$0
to
$50,000

$500,001
to
$1 Million

02/01/23
