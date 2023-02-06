Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 6, 2023

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Because your business extends beyond the borders of a single state, ours does too. Today, we are a multi-disciplinary team of highly creative, hard working, responsive, business savvy and experienced bankruptcy and creditors’ rights professionals serving you from offices located in four New England states and the District of Columbia.