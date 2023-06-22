June 22, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 173
Advertisement

61

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 21, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 20, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 19, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights

Pierce Atwood LLP
Alert

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: June 21, 2023 (For the week ending June 18, 2023)

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Because your business extends beyond the borders of a single state, ours does too. Today, we are a multi-disciplinary team of highly creative, hard working, responsive, business savvy and experienced bankruptcy and creditors’ rights professionals serving you from offices located in four New England states and the District of Columbia.

Chapter 11

Debtor Name

Business
Type

Bankruptcy
Court

Assets

Liabilities

Filing
Date

Alecto Healthcare Services LLC
(Glendale, CA)

Management of Companies and Enterprises

Wilmington
(DE)

$1,000,001
to
$10 Million

$50,000,001
to
$100 Million

06/16/23

CB Footwear Services, LLC
(West Newton, MA)

Shoe Stores

Wilmington
(DE)

$50,000,000
to
$100 Million

$50,000,000
to
$100 Million

06/14/23

CB Marathon Midco, LLC
(West Newton, MA)

Shoe Stores

Wilmington
(DE)

$50,000,000
to
$100 Million

$50,000,000
to
$100 Million

06/14/23

Do Good Chicken LLC
(Bedminster, NJ)

Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

06/16/23

Do Good Foods
(Bedminster, NJ)

Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

06/16/23

Do Good Foods Facility Management LLC
(Bedminster, NJ)

Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

06/16/23

Do Good Foods Fort Wayne LLC
(Bedminster, NJ)

Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

06/16/23

Do Good Foods Managed Services LLC
(Bedminster, NJ)

Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

06/16/23

Do Good Foods Selma LLC
(Bedminster, NJ)

Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

06/16/23

KDC Agribusiness Fairless Hills LLC
(Fairless Hills, PA)

Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

06/16/23

KDC Agribusiness LLC
(Bedminster, NJ)

Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers

Wilmington
(DE)

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

$100,000,001
to
$500 Million

06/16/23

Lifod Home Healthcare, LLC
(Lawrence, MA)

Not Disclosed

Worcester
(MA)

$100,001
to
$ 500,000

Not Disclosed

06/13/23

LSL Griffin Group, LLC
(Providence, RI)

Not Disclosed

Providence
(RI)

$1,000,001
to
$10 Million

$100,001
to
$500,000

06/15/23

Lunya Company
(Santa Monica, CA)

Clothing Stores

Wilmington
(DE)

$1,000,00
to
$10 Million

$10,000,001
to
$50 Million

06/16/23

Plumbing Technologies
(Sparks, NV)

Not Disclosed

Poughkeepsie
(NY)

$1,000,001
to
$10 Million

$1,000,001
to
$10 Million

06/12/23

Rockport IP Holdings, LLC
(West Newton, MA)

Shoe Stores

Wilmington
(DE)

$50,000,000
to
$100 Million

$50,000,000
to
$100 Million

06/14/23

Rockport UK Holdings Ltd.
(London, UK)

Shoe Stores

Wilmington
(DE)

$50,000,000
to
$100 Million

$50,000,000
to
$100 Million

06/14/23

The Rockport Company, LLC
(West Newton, MA)

Shoe Stores

Wilmington
(DE)

$50,000,000
to
$100 Million

$50,000,000
to
$100 Million

06/14/23

Chapter 7

Debtor Name

Business
Type

Bankruptcy
Court

Assets

Liabilities

Filing
Date

ERG Painting, LLC
(Everett, MA)

Not Disclosed

Boston
(MA)

$0
to
$50,000

$500,001
to
$1 Million

06/15/23
©2023 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 172
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights

Pierce Atwood's Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights team is multidisciplinary, drawing upon our banking, litigation, business, mergers and acquisitions and real estate experience to address the broad range of issues often involved in dealing with financially distressed entities effectively and efficiently. Our team represents secured creditors, trade and other unsecured creditors, bankruptcy and indenture trustees, government agencies, lessors, licensors, licensees, financially distressed entities, and acquirers of distressed assets and entities in and out of bankruptcy. Members of our team...

[email protected]
207-791-1336
www.pierceatwood.com