Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: June 21, 2023 (For the week ending June 18, 2023)

Alecto Healthcare Services LLC
(Glendale, CA)
Management of Companies and Enterprises
Wilmington
(DE)
$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
$50,000,001
to
$100 Million
06/16/23
CB Footwear Services, LLC
(West Newton, MA)
Shoe Stores
Wilmington
(DE)
$50,000,000
to
$100 Million
$50,000,000
to
$100 Million
06/14/23
CB Marathon Midco, LLC
(West Newton, MA)
Shoe Stores
Wilmington
(DE)
$50,000,000
to
$100 Million
$50,000,000
to
$100 Million
06/14/23
Do Good Chicken LLC
(Bedminster, NJ)
Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers
Wilmington
(DE)
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
06/16/23
Do Good Foods
(Bedminster, NJ)
Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers
Wilmington
(DE)
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
06/16/23
Do Good Foods Facility Management LLC
(Bedminster, NJ)
Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers
Wilmington
(DE)
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
06/16/23
Do Good Foods Fort Wayne LLC
(Bedminster, NJ)
Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers
Wilmington
(DE)
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
06/16/23
Do Good Foods Managed Services LLC
(Bedminster, NJ)
Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers
Wilmington
(DE)
$100,000,001
to
500 Million
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
06/16/23
Do Good Foods Selma LLC
(Bedminster, NJ)
Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers
Wilmington
(DE)
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
06/16/23
KDC Agribusiness Fairless Hills LLC
(Fairless Hills, PA)
Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers
Wilmington
(DE)
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
06/16/23
KDC Agribusiness LLC
(Bedminster, NJ)
Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers
Wilmington
(DE)
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
06/16/23
Lifod Home Healthcare, LLC
(Lawrence, MA)
Not Disclosed
Worcester
(MA)
$100,001
to
$ 500,000
Not Disclosed
06/13/23
LSL Griffin Group, LLC
(Providence, RI)
Not Disclosed
Providence
(RI)
$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
$100,001
to
$500,000
06/15/23
Lunya Company
(Santa Monica, CA)
Clothing Stores
Wilmington
(DE)
$1,000,00
to
$10 Million
$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
06/16/23
Plumbing Technologies
(Sparks, NV)
Not Disclosed
Poughkeepsie
(NY)
$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
06/12/23
Rockport IP Holdings, LLC
(West Newton, MA)
Shoe Stores
Wilmington
(DE)
$50,000,000
to
$100 Million
$50,000,000
to
$100 Million
06/14/23
Rockport UK Holdings Ltd.
(London, UK)
Shoe Stores
Wilmington
(DE)
$50,000,000
to
$100 Million
$50,000,000
to
$100 Million
06/14/23
The Rockport Company, LLC
(West Newton, MA)
Shoe Stores
Wilmington
(DE)
$50,000,000
to
$100 Million
$50,000,000
to
$100 Million
06/14/23