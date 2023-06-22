Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: June 21, 2023 (For the week ending June 18, 2023)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Alecto Healthcare Services LLC

(Glendale, CA) Management of Companies and Enterprises Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $50,000,001

to

$100 Million 06/16/23 CB Footwear Services, LLC

(West Newton, MA) Shoe Stores Wilmington

(DE) $50,000,000

to

$100 Million $50,000,000

to

$100 Million 06/14/23 CB Marathon Midco, LLC

(West Newton, MA) Shoe Stores Wilmington

(DE) $50,000,000

to

$100 Million $50,000,000

to

$100 Million 06/14/23 Do Good Chicken LLC

(Bedminster, NJ) Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 06/16/23 Do Good Foods

(Bedminster, NJ) Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 06/16/23 Do Good Foods Facility Management LLC

(Bedminster, NJ) Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 06/16/23 Do Good Foods Fort Wayne LLC

(Bedminster, NJ) Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 06/16/23 Do Good Foods Managed Services LLC

(Bedminster, NJ) Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

500 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 06/16/23 Do Good Foods Selma LLC

(Bedminster, NJ) Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 06/16/23 KDC Agribusiness Fairless Hills LLC

(Fairless Hills, PA) Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 06/16/23 KDC Agribusiness LLC

(Bedminster, NJ) Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 06/16/23 Lifod Home Healthcare, LLC

(Lawrence, MA) Not Disclosed Worcester

(MA) $100,001

to

$ 500,000 Not Disclosed 06/13/23 LSL Griffin Group, LLC

(Providence, RI) Not Disclosed Providence

(RI) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $100,001

to

$500,000 06/15/23 Lunya Company

(Santa Monica, CA) Clothing Stores Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,00

to

$10 Million $10,000,001

to

$50 Million 06/16/23 Plumbing Technologies

(Sparks, NV) Not Disclosed Poughkeepsie

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 06/12/23 Rockport IP Holdings, LLC

(West Newton, MA) Shoe Stores Wilmington

(DE) $50,000,000

to

$100 Million $50,000,000

to

$100 Million 06/14/23 Rockport UK Holdings Ltd.

(London, UK) Shoe Stores Wilmington

(DE) $50,000,000

to

$100 Million $50,000,000

to

$100 Million 06/14/23 The Rockport Company, LLC

(West Newton, MA) Shoe Stores Wilmington

(DE) $50,000,000

to

$100 Million $50,000,000

to

$100 Million 06/14/23