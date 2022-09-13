Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: September 12, 2022

Pierce Atwood's Business Group counsels enterprises large and small on both their daily business needs and most crucial business transactions. Known for our core strengths in serving middle-market companies, we assist clients of every size, from NYSE-listed companies to the proverbial entrepreneurs in a garage. Our clients are involved in industries as diverse as life sciences, medical devices, software, telecommunications, footwear and apparel, banking and financial services, renewable energy, petroleum products distribution and forestry products.

Our Business Group seeks to be an...