September 13, 2022

Volume XII, Number 256
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

September 12, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Business Practice Group Pierce Atwood

Pierce Atwood LLP
Alert

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: September 12, 2022

Monday, September 12, 2022

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11

Chapter 7

©2022 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 255
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Business Practice Group Pierce Atwood

Pierce Atwood's Business Group counsels enterprises large and small on both their daily business needs and most crucial business transactions. Known for our core strengths in serving middle-market companies, we assist clients of every size, from NYSE-listed companies to the proverbial entrepreneurs in a garage. Our clients are involved in industries as diverse as life sciences, medical devices, software, telecommunications, footwear and apparel, banking and financial services, renewable energy, petroleum products distribution and forestry products.

Our Business Group seeks to be an...

[email protected]
(207) 791-1187
www.pierceatwood.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement