Weekly Bankruptcy Alert September 27, 2022

Pierce Atwood's Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights team is multidisciplinary, drawing upon our banking, litigation, business, mergers and acquisitions and real estate experience to address the broad range of issues often involved in dealing with financially distressed entities effectively and efficiently. Our team represents secured creditors, trade and other unsecured creditors, bankruptcy and indenture trustees, government agencies, lessors, licensors, licensees, financially distressed entities, and acquirers of distressed assets and entities in and out of bankruptcy. Members of our team...