Will Flying Cars Replace the Cars on our Highways?

Thursday, August 27, 2020

The authors of the book, “The Future is Faster than You Think,” Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler, conducted a survey to determine whether Americans are ready for the technological changes that are rapidly approaching.

The survey included 10 multiple choice questions and 2,663 participants. The survey results:

7 out of 10 Americans do not believe flying cars will be transporting people in downtown cities in their lifetime;

Half of Americans do not believe that artificial intelligence will be smarter than humans in their lifetime;

Only 30 percent of Americans believe that in their lifetime a brain will be connected to a computer information cloud so that they could Google information by merely thinking.

These views contradict the reality according to the authors -flying cars and virtual malls will likely become a reality within the next 10 years. Disruption and democratization of technologies like artificial intelligence and virtual reality will lead to extraordinary growth and transformation.

Accelerating technologies will reinvent many areas of our lives, from transportation, retail, advertising, education, health, entertainment, food and finance. For now, we can look to the highways for our transportation, but it may be sooner than we think that our cars hit the skies.