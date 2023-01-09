January 9, 2023

Hunter T. Carter
Malcolm S. McNeil

ArentFox Schiff LLP
WorldSmart: The Move to Mexico— Why Companies are Setting Sights on Mexico Post COVID

Monday, January 9, 2023

After pushing through the most challenging periods of COVID-19's impact on the global supply chains, companies have focused on streamlining manufacturing and distribution, putting Mexico in the spotlight.

Hunter Carter and Malcolm McNeil speak with the executive regional director of the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce, Marlen Marroquin, about why Mexico has captured the attention of US companies today, covering current issues in the maquiladora industry and trends like nearshoring.  

 

Hunter T. Carter International Law Attorney ArentFox Schiff New York
Hunter T. Carter
Partner and International Practice Co-Leader

Co-Chair of AFSInternational, Hunter has his finger on the pulse of international business, focusing on Latin America.

Hunter regularly advises clients in foreign and domestic arbitration and has served as an arbitrator appointed by the International Chamber of Commerce. Hunter also excels at leading domestic and international internal corporate investigations, with an emphasis on anti-corruption for multinational corporations. A recognized leader in the field, he often instructs corporate clients on global compliance.

[email protected]
212-484-3946
www.afslaw.com
Malcolm S. McNeil
Malcolm S. McNeil Litigation Attorney ArentFox Schiff Los Angeles
International Practice Co-Leader

Malcolm focuses on litigation, business, and transactional matters involving international clients.

Malcolm has over 35 years of litigation and commercial experience in a wide variety of matters including business/commercial, construction (defect and coverage issues), employment disputes, administrative proceedings, trade secrets, probate, media and entertainment, intellectual property, partnership dissolutions, and real estate. Malcolm has 25 years of experience resolving civil disputes as a mediator and is a panel mediator for the United...

[email protected]
213-443-7656
www.afslaw.com
