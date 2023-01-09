WorldSmart: The Move to Mexico— Why Companies are Setting Sights on Mexico Post COVID

Monday, January 9, 2023

After pushing through the most challenging periods of COVID-19's impact on the global supply chains, companies have focused on streamlining manufacturing and distribution, putting Mexico in the spotlight.

Hunter Carter and Malcolm McNeil speak with the executive regional director of the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce, Marlen Marroquin, about why Mexico has captured the attention of US companies today, covering current issues in the maquiladora industry and trends like nearshoring.