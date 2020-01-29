January 29, 2020

 

Bruce D. Sokler
Robert G. Kidwell
Farrah Short
2020 HSR Notification Thresholds Announced

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Increased jurisdictional thresholds for premerger notification filings under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the “HSR Act”), as amended, were announced by the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) today. The FTC revises the thresholds annually based on changes in the gross national product. The new thresholds will be effective on February 27, 2020, and will apply to all transactions closing on or after that date.

Revised HSR Thresholds

A transaction is reportable if:

Size of Transaction Threshold

The acquiring person will hold, as a result of the transaction, an aggregate total amount of voting securities and assets of the acquired person valued in excess of $376 million;
or
The acquiring person will hold, as a result of the transaction, an aggregate total amount of voting securities and assets of the acquired person valued in excess of $94 millionAND the Size of Person thresholds below are met.

Size of Person Threshold

Either the acquiring or the acquired person has at least $18.8 million in total assets (or annual net sales if that party is engaged in manufacturing), and the other person has at least $188 million in total assets or annual net sales.

The HSR Act requires parties engaged in certain transactions (including mergers, joint

ventures, exclusive licensing deals, and acquisitions of voting securities, assets or non-corporate interests) to file an HSR notification and report form with the FTC and the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice, and to observe the statutorily prescribed waiting period (usually 30 days, or 15 days in the case of cash tender offers and bankruptcy) prior to closing, if the parties meet the “Size of Transaction” and “Size of Person” thresholds (absent any applicable exemptions).

No Change to Filing Fees; Fee Thresholds Revised

Filing fees for the premerger notification remain unchanged, but the FTC has revised the thresholds used to determine the applicable fees. Under the revised thresholds, the filing fees are as follows:

Filing Fee

New Filing Fee Thresholds

$45,000

For acquisitions valued at $94 million or more up to $188 million.

$125,000

For acquisitions valued at $188 million or more up to $940.1 million.

$280,000

For acquisitions valued at $940.1 million or more.

Increased Fines for HSR Act Violations

The HSR Act provides that any person who fails to comply with any provision of the HSR Act may be subject to a civil penalty for each day during which such person is in violation. The maximum civil penalty for violations of the HSR Act was increased earlier this month to $43,280 per day.

Bruce D. Sokler
