August 13, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 225
Advertisement

4

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 11, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 10, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Karen H. Shin

Blank Rome LLP
Publications

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

$228M Damages Award Vacated in First BIPA Trial

Friday, August 11, 2023

The U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois vacated a $228 million damages award in Rogers v. BNSF Railway Co., the first case tried to a verdict under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (“BIPA”). In Rogers v. BNSF Railway Co., rail workers alleged that BNSF Railway Co. (“BNSF”) collected their biometric information without informed consent. The jury found that BNSF had recklessly or intentionally violated BIPA 45,600 times (one violation per class member). BIPA provides that intentional or reckless violations of BIPA may result in liquidated damages of $5,000 or actual damages, whichever is greater.

The prior award resulted from multiplying the number of BIPA violations by $5,000 to arrive at $228 million. While the court upheld the verdict that the company violated the BIPA, it held that damages were discretionary under BIPA (due to the term “may”) and ordered a new trial limited to the question of damages.

© 2023 Blank Rome LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 223
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Karen H. Shin Orange County Corporate Attorney Blank Rome
Karen H. Shin
Associate

Karen Shin is an Associate at Blank Rome's Orange County office. Karen focuses her practice on a diverse range of data privacy and information security matters, including compliance with various privacy laws and regulations, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act, General Data Protection Regulation, HIPAA, and state data protection and breach notification laws.

Karen also assists clients develop and implement internal and external privacy policies, drafts various commercial and technology-related agreements on both the customer and service...

[email protected]
949-812-6012
www.blankrome.com