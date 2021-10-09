October 9, 2021

Volume XI, Number 282
Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
B&C® Biobased and Sustainable Chemicals Blog

26th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference: Call For Symposia

Friday, October 8, 2021

The American Chemical Society’s Green Chemistry Institute® (ACS GCI) is now accepting symposium proposals for the 2022 26th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering (GC&E) Conference that will be held in Reston, Virginia, from June 6 to June 8, 2022. The theme for the 2022 GC&E Conference is “Thinking in Systems: Designing for Sustainable Use,” and ACS GCI is looking for proposals focused on green and sustainable chemistry and engineering product development and commercialization. Proposals are due by October 11, 2021. Additional information and guidelines are available here.

