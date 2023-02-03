Additional Nelson Mullins Alerts

February 3, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 34

48

Nelson Mullins Government Relations

Nelson Mullins
Friday, February 3, 2023

Nelson Mullins’ Government Relations practice wants to make you aware of a new tool: the Congressional District Health Dashboard, a database of health-related statistics of voting district populations across the nation for all 435 congressional districts in the United States. This tool can help you get health information related to your particular district.

Researchers at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, in tandem with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, are now offering a way to find out an array of data points involving the health of constituents in each district. If you need to know the population by age for a district in Michigan, or perhaps the poverty rate in districts in California, along with metrics divided my background and demographics, then the Congressional District Health Dashboard is a strong tool to do so.

NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation released the dashboard in January. It includes the re-drawn district boundaries created 2022, that are based off the 2020 census, according to the dashboard’s website.

More information and how to use the dashboard can be found here.

Copyright ©2023 Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 34
Nelson Mullins' Government Relations Team combines legal and political experience, lobbying, and business strategy to develop integrated business and government relations strategies to deliver measurable results.

