February 8, 2022

Volume XII, Number 39
February 07, 2022

John W. Hutchinson

Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
The Public Finance Tax Blog

“Administrative History?” – President Releases Guidebook for Infrastructure Law

Monday, February 7, 2022

Following in the footsteps of pioneers such as Matthew Lesko, the White House has released a guidebook to the funding available under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. (It should be at least somewhat more authoritative than Gobs and Gobs of Free Stuff,[1] at least as it pertains to the legislation in question.)

The approach in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to providing funding for state and local infrastructure focused on grants and direct aid, and new borrowing programs were somewhat limited. While its precedential status in the courts remains an open question, the guidebook is an essential tool for state and local governments in determining whether their projects are eligible for federal funds and, if so, how much money they can get. The guidebook weighs in at a doorstop-y 465 pages, but the real star of the show is the sortable spreadsheet of programs, which is available here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/build/. We are known here for our unrepentant bias in favor of spreadsheets, but the efficiency of the spreadsheet of programs will be obvious to even the most ardent skeptic.

FOOTNOTE

[1] 3rd ed. (August 1, 1996).

© Copyright 2022 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
John W. Hutchinson
John W. Hutchinson
Johnny Hutchinson focuses his practice on tax issues relating to public finance.

He has devoted substantial time to all types of tax-advantaged state and local debt, including governmental financings and financings for 501(c)(3) health systems and higher education institutions throughout the country. He also has experience with private activity financings, including solid waste disposal and sewage facilities for large utilities and industrial operations. In addition, Johnny has significant experience with governmental bond and private activity bond financings for airport facilities...

